Intrexon Corporation (XON)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon Corporation 194.42M 6.80 196.14M -0.81 0.00 iBio Inc. N/A 21.57 17.51M -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intrexon Corporation and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intrexon Corporation and iBio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon Corporation -100.88% -35% -22.1% iBio Inc. 0.00% -164.6% -44.6%

Volatility & Risk

Intrexon Corporation has a 1.49 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, iBio Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intrexon Corporation and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.1% and 6.7%. Intrexon Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, iBio Inc. has 45.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intrexon Corporation -10.51% -34.26% -37.85% -48.59% -33.16% -23.87% iBio Inc. -7.69% -8.86% -13.25% -45.86% -52% -59.35%

For the past year Intrexon Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats iBio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.