Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increased Connectone Bancorp (CNOB) Position By $3.22 Million; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Boosted Its Snap On (SNA) Holding

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased Snap On Inc (SNA) stake by 6.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp acquired 39,780 shares as Snap On Inc (SNA)’s stock declined 19.07%. The Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp holds 692,665 shares with $127.17 million value, up from 652,885 last quarter. Snap On Inc now has $8.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $161.34. About 467,113 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 13.00% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video)

Among 2 analysts covering Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Snap-on had 2 analyst reports since October 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) rating on Friday, October 19. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $190 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold SNA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 66.17 million shares or 1.99% less from 67.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 41,740 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Harbour Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 15,150 shares. Dean Investment Associates Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Grimes & Incorporated reported 9,566 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 17,019 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 84,038 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Shaker Invests Ltd Llc Oh holds 12,087 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Zacks Invest Management reported 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Twin Cap holds 0.52% or 62,090 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 39,133 shares. Jefferies Ltd accumulated 31,663 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 9,266 shares.

Since December 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.22 million activity. $3.16M worth of stock was sold by PINCHUK NICHOLAS T on Thursday, December 27. LEHMAN WILLIAM DUDLEY also sold $60,833 worth of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (NYSE:RGA) stake by 8,595 shares to 306,560 valued at $44.32M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) stake by 80,600 shares and now owns 924,343 shares. Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) was reduced too.

