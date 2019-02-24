InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. N/A 0.00 25.56M -94.77 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 237.70M 5.54 151.73M 1.45 8.96

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -292.1% -140.7% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 63.83% 66.8% 58.5%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.4. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 22.81% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 79.5% respectively. 0.15% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -1.51% -4.39% 4.26% -73.51% -91.75% -89.82% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -6.82% -6.28% -10.36% -30.66% -21.43% -28.13%

For the past year Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.