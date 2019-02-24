InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Since InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. N/A 0.00 25.56M -94.77 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 29.41M 4.49 27.28M -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Pfenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -292.1% -140.7% Pfenex Inc. -92.76% -43.7% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.65 shows that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pfenex Inc.’s 188.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 84.4% of Pfenex Inc. shares. 0.15% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -1.51% -4.39% 4.26% -73.51% -91.75% -89.82% Pfenex Inc. -7.49% -15.08% -26.49% -32.81% 70.22% 43.98%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -89.82% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 43.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.