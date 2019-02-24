Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Contrasting side by side

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 568.84M 14.21 65.45M 0.51 104.36 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 45.12M 72.36 205.35M -4.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.51% -8.8% -2.4% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -455.12% -36.7% -31%

Risk & Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.38. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a consensus target price of $105, with potential upside of 41.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.51% -1.82% 19.71% 16.26% 1.5% 6.02% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 3.22% -13.13% -21.78% -15.8% -17.24% -21.47%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.02% stronger performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.