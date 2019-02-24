Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increased Its Holding by $2.04 Million as Share Value Declined; Community Bank Maintains Stake in Union Pacific (UNP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) by 109.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 13,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,031 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.91M, up from 11,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $156.43. About 267,376 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 40.63% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Community Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 115.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,540 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $577,000, up from 1,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $170.06. About 4.35 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.28 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $3.28 million were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR on Monday, September 24.

Community Bank, which manages about $509.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Min Vol Emerge Markets Etf (EEMV) by 15,085 shares to 69,895 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 70,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,917 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $747.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (KCDMY) by 119,577 shares to 201,463 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

