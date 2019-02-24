Ipswich Investment Management Co Increases Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN); Home Depot (HD) Share Value Declined While Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.36M, down from 52,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 12.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 2,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25 million, up from 16,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 1.68M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $802.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 25,923 shares to 382,562 shares, valued at $111.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 4,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Azimuth Mgmt accumulated 79,728 shares. Davy Asset Management accumulated 16,571 shares. Nadler Fincl Grp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,596 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.86 million shares. First Mercantile Trust Commerce invested in 6,303 shares. Fincl Professionals, Texas-based fund reported 43 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt invested in 1,734 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt reported 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5.32 million shares. Wealth Architects Ltd owns 1,117 shares. Numerixs Invest reported 39,225 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited reported 6,426 shares. American Invest Svcs stated it has 4,098 shares. Fosun stated it has 9,100 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More important recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Port Report: China And U.S. Trade War Aside, Port Tampa Bay Looks To Asia For Growth – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com published article titled: “Home Depot, Nordstrom, Macyâ€™s and More Major Retailers Reporting This Week – 24/7 Wall St.”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $22.20 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by VADON MARK C. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $42,405 was bought by Hewett Wayne M.. 2,000 shares were bought by Kadre Manuel, worth $354,960 on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 7,203 shares valued at $1.28M was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn. On Wednesday, November 14 Menear Craig A sold $21.17 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 117,327 shares.