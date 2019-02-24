ISHARES PLC ISHARES MSCI WORLD (O117) Is Yet to See Trading Action on Feb 24

Shares of ISHARES PLC ISHARES MSCI WORLD (LON:O117) closed at 25.04 yesterday. ISHARES PLC ISHARES MSCI WORLD currently has a total float of shares and on average sees shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0 and high of 0.

The Evolution Of The LSE In 200 Years

Trade and commerce in the UK can be traced back to hundreds of years ago. Today, it plays an important role in global trade and commerce as one of the biggest and most significant contributors.

It is undeniable that the UK is one of the most developed countries in the world as well. Because of this and its constant strive for progress, the global economy is continuously shaping up to become bigger and better through the years.

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

The LSE is the main stock exchange in the UK. It had been founded in 1801, making it one of the oldest stock exchanges in the world.

Today, the LSE is considered as the biggest stock exchange in Europe and the third biggest one in the world. As of the end of the third quarter, more than 2,290 companies are listed on the LSE, bringing its total market capitalization to more than ‘6 trillion.

Presently, the LSE Group (LSEG), which had been founded in October 2007 following the merger of the LSE and the Borsa Italiana, operates the LSE.

Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 Index

The FTSE 100 is the benchmark blue-chip index in the UK. It measures the top 100 companies listed on the LSE as a free-float, market-capitalization-weighted index. As of September, the FTSE 100 has a total market capitalization of ‘1.70 trillion.

The FTSE 100 had been founded on January 3, 1984 with a base value of 1,000 points. It is currently operated by the FTSE Group, a subsidiary of LSEG.

Most of the components of the FTSE 100 are international companies, which is why it is not a strong indicator of the UK economy. Nonetheless, it is a strong indicator of the LSE, representing more than 80% of the total market capitalization on the LSE. The FTSE 250, which measures the top 250 companies listed on the LSE, is a stronger indicator of the UK economy than the FTSE 100 because of its broad nature and most of its components being domestic companies.

The FTSE 100 is rebalanced quarterly’ specifically every Wednesday immediately following the first Friday of March, June, September, and December. Components that have fallen short of the inclusion requirements are dropped to give way to those that have met all the said requirements.

The FTSE 100 had reached its all-time low of 427.50 points in February 1978; and its all-time high of 7,103.98 points in April 2015. Meanwhile, its best intraday high of 7,129 points had been reached on October 11.

Many investors are banking on the promising growth of the European economy. Amid the pressing concerns of today, it is still ideal for investors to penetrate European equity markets such as that of the UK.

Boasting with full potentials to realize its growth prospects, the UK economy guarantees meaningful investment returns for domestic and international investors alike. Those who still doubt this can simply look back through the hundreds of years that the UK economy had been tried and tested.