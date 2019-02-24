Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc N/A 81.14 61.92M -4.59 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94.39M 36.42 346.03M -6.26 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -366.60% -48.5% -38.3%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77.5 consensus price target and a 31.67% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 98.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 23.45% 28.58% -7.96% -35.5% 0% -39.76% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -19.88% -27.56% -29.17% -43.23% -13.33% -7.78%

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.