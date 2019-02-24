J.P. Morgan Gives Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Lower Rating; Great Lakes Advisors Has Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Position By $8.28 Million

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 771.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great Lakes Advisors Llc acquired 188,090 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Great Lakes Advisors Llc holds 212,458 shares with $9.36M value, up from 24,368 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $248.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 23.51 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)‘s rating was decreased by research analysts at J.P. Morgan to a “Hold” rating in analysts report revealed to investors on Friday, 22 February.

The stock decreased 56.39% or $7.59 during the last trading session, reaching $5.87. About 18.03 million shares traded or 1720.53% up from the average. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 18.75% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 15/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.: Brian Griffin Appointed CEO, Chairman of the Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diplomat Pharmacy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPLO); 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY EXPECTS TO NAME NEXT CEO BY END OF THIS WEEK; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy’s Jeff Park Resigns Voluntarily as Interim CEO; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT – ATUL KAVTHEKAR, CFO OF DIPLOMAT, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF CEO UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO IS EFFECTIVE; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin As Chief Executive Officer And Chairman Of The Board; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Maintaining Previous 2018 Guidance on All Other Fincl Measures

Among 4 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 142.76% above currents $5.87 stock price. Diplomat Pharmacy had 7 analyst reports since November 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, November 8. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, December 3 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the shares of DPLO in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, December 7 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.68 million activity. Hagerman Philip R also sold $3.99 million worth of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) shares.

Analysts await Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. DPLO’s profit will be $16.37M for 6.67 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $436.87 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It has a 189.35 P/E ratio. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 61.77 million shares or 5.65% more from 58.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 18,814 shares. Interest Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). 37,567 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Telemus Lc stated it has 0.02% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Trexquant Inv L P invested in 15,015 shares. Assetmark owns 1,671 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 4,086 shares stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 96 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co has invested 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Tekla Cap Mgmt has 439,001 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 54,799 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,013 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) or 24,900 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 4,532 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 35 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 3.91 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rand Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 215,321 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.1% or 4,733 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 46,500 were accumulated by First Mercantile. Beech Hill Advsrs owns 126,690 shares. 22.86 million are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Bremer National Association holds 61,262 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La invested in 99,732 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Saybrook Cap Nc owns 37,597 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.34% or 16,876 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc invested in 1.36 million shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 104.04M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. First Commercial Bank & Tru Of Newtown holds 0.94% or 80,512 shares in its portfolio.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased Yext Inc stake by 19,683 shares to 341,037 valued at $8.08M in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) stake by 2,839 shares and now owns 52,325 shares. Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $55 highest and $37 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 8.47% above currents $42.96 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, December 11. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, November 6 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19.