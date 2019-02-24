Jabodon Pt Company Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Has Upped as Share Value Declined; As United Rentals (URI) Market Valuation Declined, Hellman Jordan Management Company Has Boosted Position by $326,000

Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 48.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 4,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $136.84. About 1.12M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 37.27% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.27% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 21.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 20,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,750 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.35 million, up from 94,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 1.22 million shares traded. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 24.33% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold URI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 67.28 million shares or 2.31% less from 68.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Invest Rech holds 261,816 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 76,030 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Company invested in 0% or 180 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability owns 0.73% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 21,650 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 3,675 shares stake. Aperio Gru Ltd Company has 40,490 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 108,770 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Co accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wright Invsts Serv has 0.2% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Regions Fincl Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 1,803 shares. 45,651 are owned by Logan Capital Mgmt. Iberiabank Corp reported 2,091 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 253,405 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More news for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln National, United Rentals, FTI Consulting, American Woodmark, Schnitzer Steel Industries, and Kirkland’s â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “United Rentals: Dirt Cheap, But Cyclical And Risky – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 14, 2019 is yet another important article.