Jack in the Box (JACK) to pay $0.40 on Mar 19, 2019; Maxar Technologies LTD. (MAXR) Sellers Decreased By 7.92% Their Shorts

Maxar Technologies LTD. (NYSE:MAXR) had a decrease of 7.92% in short interest. MAXR’s SI was 5.95M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 7.92% from 6.46 million shares previously. With 1.02 million avg volume, 6 days are for Maxar Technologies LTD. (NYSE:MAXR)’s short sellers to cover MAXR’s short positions. The stock increased 7.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 1.04M shares traded. Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has declined 79.58% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.58% the S&P500. Some Historical MAXR News: 10/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ Radiant Solutions Voted Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $557.7M, EST. $523.6M; 03/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ SSL Selected by NASA JPL as Provider of Critical Capabilities for Europa Flyby Mission; 16/03/2018 – Maxar Technologies Demonstrates the Power of Its Four Industry-Leading Brands at SATELLITE 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Investment Buys New 2.4% Position in Maxar Technologies; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUE DECLINE OF 2% TO 4%; 29/05/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ DigitalGlobe Releases GBDX Notebooks Commercially, Further Accelerating Machine Learning Innovation; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD MAXR.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD MAXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $72; 09/05/2018 – MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CO HAD TOTAL FUNDED ORDER BACKLOG OF $3.3 BILLION AS AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $3.3 BILLION AS AT DEC 31, 2017

Jack in the Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) is expected to pay $0.40 on Mar 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:JACK) shareholders before Mar 1, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Jack in the Box Inc’s current price of $81.23 translates into 0.49% yield. Jack in the Box Inc’s dividend has Mar 4, 2019 as record date. Feb 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.23. About 1.04M shares traded or 61.17% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 18.81% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.81% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 19.29 P/E ratio.

Among 9 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Jack In The Box had 11 analyst reports since October 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of JACK in report on Monday, October 1 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 22. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.15 million shares or 11.24% less from 28.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 6,700 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 46,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 4,725 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,150 shares. Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory has invested 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 1,020 are held by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Profund Limited Liability Company owns 4,380 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 16,414 shares. 4,766 were reported by Virtu Ltd Co. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 74,905 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 48,093 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 13,039 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 185,413 shares.

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 selling transactions for $1.82 million activity. $6,582 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was sold by MARTIN ANDREW T on Friday, December 21. CORRIGAN MELISSA L also sold $7,512 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Friday, December 21. MELANCON PAUL D sold 488 shares worth $42,778. Shares for $6,582 were sold by GORDON DEAN C on Friday, December 21. 242 shares valued at $21,214 were sold by FOX VANESSA C on Thursday, November 29. DIRAIMO CAROL A had sold 46 shares worth $3,562 on Friday, December 21. 1,945 shares were sold by RUDOLPH PHILLIP H, worth $170,502 on Thursday, November 29.