Jackson Square Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Baidu Spons Adr Repr 0.10 Ord Cls A (BIDU) as Market Value Declined; Selkirk Management Continues to Hold Holding in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr (BABA)

Selkirk Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr (BABA) by 70.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.01M, up from 28,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18M shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 17/03/2018 – Alibaba’s plan to launch Alipay-style payment in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spons Adr Repr 0.10 Ord Cls A (BIDU) by 37.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 113,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,907 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.88 million, up from 301,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spons Adr Repr 0.10 Ord Cls A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.17. About 9.23M shares traded or 208.38% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES

Selkirk Management Llc, which manages about $168.83 million and $196.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 62,000 shares to 323,000 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) raised its stake in top domestic investment bank China International Capital Corp – Live Trading News” on February 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print (NYSE:BABA) – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) Analysts Stay Bullish After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Alibaba – Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How to play the U.S./China tech war – Barron’s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.