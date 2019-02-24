Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 4.36M 1.56 40.69M -5.21 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 87.47M -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates Jaguar Health Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jaguar Health Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. -933.26% -260% -87.4% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -35.4% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 18.5 and 18.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.6% and 56.2% respectively. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.39%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -27.15% -32.39% -50.32% -81.37% -82.69% -84.37% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.22% 26.46% -28.21% -24.04% 53.41% 21%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has -84.37% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.