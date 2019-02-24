Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Acuity Brands (AYI) Holding By $785,000; Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Sentiment Is 0.25

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 73.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 5,000 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 24.92%. The Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 1,811 shares with $285,000 value, down from 6,811 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $5.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.63. About 391,308 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 29.64% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.55, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 1 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 4 sold and decreased positions in Glen Burnie Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 225,240 shares, down from 305,629 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Glen Burnie Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 9 shares traded. Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) has risen 8.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GLBZ News: 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 19/03/2018 – UK JUNIOR FINANCE MINISTER JOHN GLEN SAYS FINANCE MINISTRY, BANK OF ENGLAND AND MARKETS WATCHDOG TO JOINTLY LOOK AT CRYPTO ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – VA Senate GOP: Senator Glen Sturtevant Happy Hour; 26/04/2018 – Glen Burnie Bancorp 1Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – Ocwen Fincl Corp Names Glen Messina President and CEO; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Glen Burnie Bancorp: 1Q Net Interest Income Up 5.7% Vs. Year Ago; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP SAYS CFO GLEN C. WARREN’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.7 MLN VS $6.9 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA

Court Place Advisors Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Glen Burnie Bancorp for 16,692 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L.P. has 0% invested in the company for 17,330 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1,049 shares.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $32.50 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 28.88 P/E ratio. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans.

Among 4 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acuity Brands had 6 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 2 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 4. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 21. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, September 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 40 investors sold AYI shares while 140 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 38.02 million shares or 4.73% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 35,604 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Commerce invested in 10,889 shares. Virtu Lc accumulated 6,235 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 2,240 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Blair William & Il reported 1,450 shares. Regions holds 2,304 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Lc reported 2.31% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Victory Mgmt reported 66,722 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 145,660 shares. Amp Investors Ltd owns 13,207 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fin Corporation stated it has 189 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership accumulated 50,000 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased Celanese Corp Del A (NYSE:CE) stake by 10,071 shares to 84,155 valued at $9.59 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) stake by 6,422 shares and now owns 12,939 shares. Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) was raised too.