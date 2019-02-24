Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position Upped by Chase Investment Counsel Corp; As Honeywell International (HON) Stock Declined, Holder Winslow Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $7.51 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 381.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 12,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,192 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.55M, up from 3,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $126.01. About 546,707 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has risen 3.57% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 2.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 45,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $331.81M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $153.2. About 2.87 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.52 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold JAZZ shares while 100 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 3.34% less from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 397,886 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.87% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Westfield Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Jefferies Gp Lc invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 18,537 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,340 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Management Ab reported 2.13% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 12,275 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 90,315 shares. Lsv Asset has 298,292 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 98,727 shares. 11,239 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Zeke Advsr Lc reported 0.13% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 58,365 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.05% or 223,763 shares.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Strategic Partnership between SeaSpine and Implanet in the United States – Business Wire” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Appointment of Seamus Mulligan to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bombardier Sells Nine CRJ900 Aircraft to Chorus Aviation – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Adobe (ADBE), American Airlines (AAL), Boeing (BA), Zillow (ZG), Increase in Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jazz (JAZZ) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 11 sales for $3.87 million activity. Young Matthew P. sold 700 shares worth $105,000. 1,000 shares were sold by COZADD BRUCE C, worth $151,780 on Monday, December 3. The insider Hooper Suzanne Sawochka sold $467,460. $1.71 million worth of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was sold by ENRIGHT PATRICK G. The insider Mulligan Seamus bought $7.23M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Asset Mgmt One holds 0.42% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. 14,341 were reported by Alpha Cubed. 10,352 are owned by Dubuque National Bank Com. Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,915 shares. Blume has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Invesco Limited has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tradition Management Ltd Co accumulated 3,928 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 104,395 shares. Vanguard Incorporated owns 52.08 million shares. Zweig holds 41,847 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.44% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 27,815 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Ltd Company invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Legacy Capital Ptnrs has invested 0.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.38 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,035 shares. On Wednesday, November 21 PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 13,400 shares. Shares for $4.06 million were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Honeywell International A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Honeywell Sponsors 292 Students From Around The World To Attend Week-Long Space Camp Leadership Program – GuruFocus.com” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell-Pratt & Whitney JV files protest of GE’s Army helicopter contract – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell: The Pivot Appears To Be Working – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Cranking Out Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.