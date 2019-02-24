Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Holding Company LLC (NASDAQ:ARVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Arvinas Holding Company LLC (NASDAQ:ARVN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 1.85B 4.11 519.84M 5.93 23.56 Arvinas Holding Company LLC 13.46M 46.28 233.06M -7.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Arvinas Holding Company LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 28.10% 18.2% 9.8% Arvinas Holding Company LLC -1,731.50% 0% 0%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Arvinas Holding Company LLC’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Arvinas Holding Company LLC has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Arvinas Holding Company LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 Arvinas Holding Company LLC 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $185, with potential upside of 46.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 42.3% of Arvinas Holding Company LLC shares. 2.5% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.1% of Arvinas Holding Company LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -7.64% -0.54% -15.85% -21.51% 3.57% 3.71% Arvinas Holding Company LLC 0.83% -8.14% 0% 0% 0% 6.23%

For the past year Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was less bullish than Arvinas Holding Company LLC.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Arvinas Holding Company LLC on 9 of the 12 factors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.