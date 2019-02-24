Jcsd Capital Has Raised Its Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Holding by $925,888; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Shares Declined, Washington Trust Company Has Increased by $11.33 Million Its Position

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 20,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.02 million, up from 129,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.81M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 3,336 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 15.75% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 524644.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 94,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.39 million, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 752,160 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.47, from 2.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 1.00% more from 2.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 7,500 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 168 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 25,040 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 178,661 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Inc owns 31,701 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 4,659 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc owns 406 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 17,624 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 49,968 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 336,893 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest Inc holds 0% or 9,782 shares in its portfolio.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 4 sales for $7,817 activity. Minkel Kimberley A bought $2,355 worth of stock or 50 shares. 300 Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) shares with value of $14,280 were bought by Sommer Oliver. Shares for $74,097 were sold by Connerton John B. $93,387 worth of stock was bought by Wortham Lee C on Wednesday, December 19. MILLER ROBERT G JR sold $662 worth of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) on Tuesday, September 18.

More notable recent Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Evans Bancorp Reports Record Net Income for 2018 – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robert Miller, President of The Evans Agency, LLC, Announces Plan for Retirement Effective March 29, 2019 – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Evans Agency Acquires the Business of Richardson & Stout Insurance – Business Wire” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Evans Bancorp Announces Retirement of Chairman John R. O’Brien – Business Wire” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk (VRSK) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Misses on Q4 Earnings, Beats Revenues – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verisk to acquire Rulebook for $87M – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Look Out For – Nasdaq” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Verisk (VRSK) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold VRSK shares while 158 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 147.13 million shares or 0.61% more from 146.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stock Yards Savings Bank Tru reported 137,266 shares stake. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 1.32% or 392,648 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.07% or 135,195 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru has invested 0.29% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,990 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 406 shares. Wms Partners Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 3,912 shares. Wealthtrust holds 0.03% or 477 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Incorporated accumulated 3,021 shares. Bell Financial Bank accumulated 7,010 shares. Lpl Fincl invested in 8,859 shares or 0% of the stock.