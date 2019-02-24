Jlb & Associates Trimmed By $503,104 Its Deluxe (DLX) Position; Blackrock Municipal Income Trust Has 1.38 Sentiment

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased Deluxe (DLX) stake by 6.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 8,984 shares as Deluxe (DLX)’s stock declined 26.84%. The Jlb & Associates Inc holds 135,402 shares with $7.71M value, down from 144,386 last quarter. Deluxe now has $2.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 189,928 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 40.09% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.18, from 1.56 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 29 funds started new or increased positions, while 21 sold and reduced equity positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now possess: 3.83 million shares, up from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 16 Increased: 14 New Position: 15.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,314 activity. Shares for $100,122 were bought by Cotter Jeffrey Louis on Wednesday, November 7. 2,020 shares were bought by Bush Keith A, worth $100,192 on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold DLX shares while 95 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 39.88 million shares or 6.53% less from 42.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 346 shares. 15,865 are held by Sit Invest Assoc Inc. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 3,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 11,952 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 85,236 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 117,754 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 936,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Germany-based Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.69% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Citigroup reported 15,475 shares stake. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 75,900 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Amp Cap holds 0.01% or 27,095 shares in its portfolio. 7,280 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Voya Mgmt holds 88,929 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More news for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were recently published by: Zacks.com, which released: “Is Deluxe (DLX) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Zacks.com” on February 12, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “More on Deluxe’s Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust for 536,220 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 43,351 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.43% invested in the company for 282,771 shares. The Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.23% in the stock. Nine Masts Capital Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 59,900 shares.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $585.95 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.