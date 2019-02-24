Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose While First Interstate Bank Has Boosted Its Position; As Unum Group (UNM) Market Value Declined, Delphi Management Has Cut Its Stake

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 16.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 8,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,015 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.60 million, down from 49,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.05 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 45.31% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.31% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92M, up from 9,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 151 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 191.85 million shares or 1.40% less from 194.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Raymond James Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Highstreet Asset invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 13,480 shares. Convergence Ltd Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 28,746 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 82,735 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Fjarde Ap holds 67,378 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Janney Management Limited Liability Company holds 6,004 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 59,580 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 8,842 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 223,982 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Grp Inc reported 499,269 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 61,639 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 74,923 shares to 100,515 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,901 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 1,778 shares. Mathes Company Incorporated invested in 2.05% or 31,842 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 354,422 shares. Boston Prns reported 13.03 million shares. Comm State Bank holds 1.8% or 1.09 million shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.31% or 33.62M shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advisors Ltd stated it has 2.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 470,700 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Qv Investors holds 1,520 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Foundation Advsrs reported 192,412 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Barton Invest Mgmt accumulated 21,436 shares. Essex Financial stated it has 93,606 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp owns 24.19 million shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,794 shares.