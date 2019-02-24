Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder United American Securities Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Raised Its Position in Fedex (FDX) by $1.06 Million as Stock Value Declined

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 1022.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 4,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,860 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, up from 433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.02 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 4.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 131,323 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.15 million, down from 138,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated holds 0.19% or 31,306 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 2,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.17% or 2,853 shares. 940 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,727 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 3,190 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 387 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Limited Liability invested in 4,675 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart owns 36,011 shares. Cubic Asset Lc owns 30,271 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Lafayette Invests Inc has 0.11% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Brinker Capital owns 10,262 shares. Cannell Peter B And Communication, New York-based fund reported 148,124 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Palisade Cap Nj has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,600 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $665,318 activity. $1.14 million worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by STEINER DAVID P. $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L. The insider EDWARDSON JOHN A sold $281,124.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $175.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 3,371 shares to 48 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,716 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $230.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 41,775 shares to 43,775 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $75.53 million activity. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910. $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. On Monday, August 27 the insider Sneed Michael E sold $3.91M. 40,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of stock or 264,465 shares. Shares for $24.41M were sold by Fasolo Peter.

