Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 58.09M 2.44 34.70M -1.07 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 78.61M 2.33 62.51M -2.76 0.00

Demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -59.73% -28.4% -13.1% Recro Pharma Inc. -79.52% -273.4% -34.7%

Liquidity

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 115.31% and its average target price is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.1% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 6.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -10.19% -29.07% -46.04% -46.63% -73.2% -69.57% Recro Pharma Inc. 19.79% 7.96% 1.42% 47.65% -18.87% -14.92%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.