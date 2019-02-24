Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Raised Its Holding by $402,752; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Price Declined While Northeast Investment Management Increased Position by $353,625

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 3.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 1,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,192 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.45 million, up from 29,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $307.13. About 581,808 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – ACTS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL OF LASTING UP TO EIGHT YEARS, WITH AN OVERALL VALUE OF $200 MLN OR MORE; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Big data aids Sikorsky in improving helicopter maintenance; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.82 million, up from 47,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN PICKS JP MORGAN AND VTB CAPITAL TO LEAD INTERNATIONAL LISTING OF KAZAKHTELECOM; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Tanner Bruce L sold $3.46 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.18% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Trustco Bank & Trust Corporation N Y reported 1,257 shares. Bourgeon Capital Limited has invested 0.35% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 13,317 shares. 31,915 are owned by Fidelity Natl. Hanson Mcclain holds 538 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 1,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial invested 0.26% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Atwood Palmer reported 3.67% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 26,204 shares. Barbara Oil Co invested in 1.73% or 8,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities holds 290 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 70,129 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.47% or 32,008 shares. Gradient Invests Lc has 0.54% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 30,356 shares.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 3,418 shares to 7,848 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 9,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,566 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 2.44 million shares. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or has 3.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 3.33% or 25,648 shares. Lvm Management Limited Mi accumulated 7,618 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,794 shares. Boston Rech And Mgmt accumulated 8,853 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Philadelphia Tru reported 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.09M shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 19,427 are owned by Brave Asset Mngmt. Atria Invs Limited, a North Carolina-based fund reported 51,014 shares. Btr Cap Management owns 3.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 167,066 shares.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $4.86 million activity. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Beer Lori A. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.