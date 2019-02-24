Jpmorgan (JPM) Holder Iberiabank Boosted Its Stake; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Decreased Its Holding

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan (JPM) by 15.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 15,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,457 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.25 million, up from 101,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 94.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 36,795 shares as the company's stock declined 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102,000, down from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $51.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 2.95M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $261.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.34 million shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $51.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 127,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BK shares while 342 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 808.18 million shares or 1.01% less from 816.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kingstown Capital Mgmt LP holds 7.1% or 1.05M shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 523,480 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited owns 632,084 shares. Next Financial Group Inc has 40,014 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corp owns 116,370 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical has 5,096 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wealthfront Corp accumulated 41,068 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Forte Capital Limited Adv owns 22,721 shares. 23,536 were reported by Asset Inc. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 4,645 shares. Leavell Inv Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 3.20M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa reported 5,797 shares.

More news for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were recently published by: Gurufocus.com, which released: "BNY Mellon's Pershing Climbs to the Top Spot for Brokerage Statements – GuruFocus.com" on February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kidder Stephen W reported 3,890 shares. Opus Capital Gp Ltd has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). South Texas Money Management Limited reported 7,239 shares. Natixis LP reported 909,358 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,868 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate reported 35 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Company owns 67,431 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 224,758 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,136 shares stake. 24,524 were accumulated by Shoker Investment Counsel. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 13,757 shares. Skba Cap Management Lc accumulated 2.13% or 145,532 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.56% or 303,052 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman accumulated 274,299 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Northern Mngmt Lc reported 46,810 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan – Motley Fool" on January 26, 2019