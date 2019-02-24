Jrm Investment Counsel Position in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Boosted by $1.54 Million as Valuation Rose; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Zebra Technologies Class A (ZBRA) Position by $118.50 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Class A (ZBRA) by 3.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 825 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,540 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.24 billion, down from 23,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $206.35. About 539,149 shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 11.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 46,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 443,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.87 million, up from 396,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 771,311 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.18% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 14 sales for $220,592 activity. On Friday, February 8 Marone Anthony F. JR sold $9,910 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 287 shares. 131 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares with value of $4,564 were sold by Ruffing Thomas C. Cotton Leonard W also bought $101,610 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $149.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 54,197 shares to 34,550 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.26, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BXMT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 74.74 million shares or 7.02% more from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Narwhal Cap has invested 0.11% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 114,590 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 9,954 shares stake. 18,813 were reported by Services Automobile Association. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Co stated it has 329,341 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 12,153 shares. Smithfield Tru Company invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 116,700 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.64M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% or 1,136 shares. Bluecrest Capital invested in 0.02% or 26,793 shares. Coe Management Ltd Company holds 11,620 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Twin Focus Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 6,610 shares.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 32.86% or $0.70 from last year’s $2.13 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $152.45M for 18.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.43% EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $256.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 13 shares to 3,688 shares, valued at $532.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mc Cormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 89 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Since November 8, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $13.19 million activity. Another trade for 34,000 shares valued at $6.05M was made by LUDWICK ANDREW K on Wednesday, November 14. GUSTAFSSON ANDERS sold $6.42 million worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Thursday, November 8. The insider Heel Joachim sold 2,480 shares worth $452,300.