Kadant Inc. (KAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant Inc. 633.79M 1.54 60.41M 3.58 22.69 Roper Technologies Inc. 5.19B 6.32 944.40M 8.78 32.49

Table 1 highlights Kadant Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Roper Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kadant Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kadant Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roper Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kadant Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant Inc. 9.53% 12.5% 5.7% Roper Technologies Inc. 18.20% 15.7% 7.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.26 beta means Kadant Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Roper Technologies Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kadant Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Roper Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Kadant Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Roper Technologies Inc.

Dividends

Kadant Inc. pays out a $0.88 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.01% dividend yield. Meanwhile, Roper Technologies Inc.’s annual dividend is $1.7 per share and it also boasts of a 0.54% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kadant Inc. and Roper Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Roper Technologies Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Roper Technologies Inc.’s average target price is $315.2, while its potential downside is -0.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.3% of Kadant Inc. shares and 94.3% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares. Kadant Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kadant Inc. -10.96% -19.54% -21.49% -17.41% -21.45% -19.22% Roper Technologies Inc. -4.11% -3.6% -6.82% -0.06% 9.55% 10.18%

For the past year Kadant Inc. had bearish trend while Roper Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 15 of the 16 factors Kadant Inc.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.