Kahn Brothers Group Lifted Its Bp Plc (BP) Stake by $634.18 Million; Carbonite Com (CARB) Holder Ami Asset Management Has Cut Position

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc Com (CARB) by 7.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 27,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 324,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.56M, down from 351,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Carbonite Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.13. About 492,868 shares traded or 8.53% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has risen 14.71% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 0.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 13,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.69 billion, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 5.14M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has risen 0.15% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 25/05/2018 – BP Enters Israel With Battery Startup Investment (Correct); 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 28/05/2018 – ? BP boss to champion […]; 29/03/2018 – BP IN CONSORTIA WINS TWO BLOCKS IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 28/04/2018 – Norway’s `Mr Oil’ Helge Lund set to be BP chairman; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields Expected to Come on Stream in 2020; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP IN QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION OR $0.29 PER UNIT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3% of upstream workforce; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Stake Since its IPO

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $651.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 352,436 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $33.44B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 15,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Idt Corp Cl B.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP to back initiative broadening climate change disclosure – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shell wins most blocks in Egypt oil and gas tender; Exxon makes debut – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BP plc (NYSE:BP) – BP Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: Taking Advantage Of ‘Advantaged’ Oil Through AI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.93, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 26.85% more from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Creek Advisors Lc reported 540,933 shares. King Luther Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 29,674 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 36,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Citigroup invested in 10,507 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt holds 173,854 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 1,817 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James Assoc has invested 0.12% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Fmr Limited Company holds 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 1.92 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh reported 517,947 shares. Scout Inc holds 192,389 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Grp owns 451,551 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 255,862 shares.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 59 selling transactions for $6.50 million activity. Shares for $508,836 were sold by Guadagno Norman on Thursday, August 30. 2,240 shares were sold by FOLGER ANTHONY, worth $64,467. ALI MOHAMAD also sold $285,329 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Monday, January 28. 1,432 Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares with value of $47,628 were sold by Mohan Deepak. On Monday, February 4 the insider HUDSON CASSANDRA sold $59,085. Shares for $32,262 were sold by Mellinger Paul S..

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “66 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Carbonite (CARB) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 01, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Carbonite and Veritas Announce Reseller Partnership – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carbonite, Inc (CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Carbonite Stock Got Crushed Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surgery Partners Inc Com by 82,498 shares to 760,488 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 93,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOGM).