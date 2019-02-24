Kanawha Capital Management Position in Norfolk Southrn (NSC) Cut by $578,880 as Market Value Declined; Edgar Lomax Co Trimmed Its Duke Energy Com (DUK) Stake by $312,000

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southrn (NSC) by 5.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,492 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.74M, down from 62,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southrn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.3. About 1.26 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com (DUK) by 3.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 103,481 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.28 million, down from 107,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.91. About 2.54 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Peoples Finance Services Corp has 0.53% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 13,172 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation reported 469,672 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hourglass Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,022 shares. Webster Bancshares N A holds 329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Davis And Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Oakbrook Invs Llc stated it has 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.06% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.09M shares. Luminus Management Lc accumulated 1.72M shares. Virginia-based Mngmt Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.3% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Co reported 2,373 shares stake. Cambridge Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.13% or 167,970 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.4% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). North Star Asset Mgmt owns 2,903 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Garrison Bradford Associate reported 0.36% stake. The Missouri-based Scout Invests Incorporated has invested 0.49% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bancorp owns 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,867 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Lc has 23,119 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fil Limited has 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Chip Partners Inc has 0.79% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 17,896 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 2,361 shares. Saybrook Nc reported 48,399 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 1,119 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.25% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Washington Tru National Bank accumulated 3,135 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wade G W holds 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 3,373 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Co owns 896,846 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $1.51 million activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $138,216 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Wednesday, November 7. On Thursday, February 14 Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 519 shares.