Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparison side by side

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 KemPharm Inc. N/A 0.00 61.85M -4.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Kazia Therapeutics Limited and KemPharm Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -23.7% -16.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 78.3% -167.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.59 shows that Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. KemPharm Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kazia Therapeutics Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Kazia Therapeutics Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KemPharm Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kazia Therapeutics Limited and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 19.6% respectively. About 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kazia Therapeutics Limited -1.21% -9.19% -22.98% -45.92% -21.17% -15.47% KemPharm Inc. 5.08% 3.07% -48.52% -61.29% -26.3% -33.58%

For the past year Kazia Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than KemPharm Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited beats KemPharm Inc.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.