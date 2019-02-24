Kemnay Advisory Services Position In Keycorp New (KEY) Was Lifted; United Services Automobile Association Holding in Boston Private Financial Holdings (BPFH) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 67.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,333 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30M, up from 38,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 7.62 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (BPFH) by 92.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 156,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,591 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $172,000, down from 168,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 479,378 shares traded. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has declined 28.64% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BPFH News: 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – Boston Private Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE WEALTH PROMOTES TOM ANDERSON TO COO & SHANNON; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE FINANCIAL – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER WAS $57.4 MILLION, FLAT LINKED QUARTER, AND AN INCREASE OF 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – BOSTON PRIVATE 1Q EPS 27C; 17/04/2018 – Anchor Capital Advisors Regains Majority Ownership from Boston Private; 15/05/2018 – MOVES-Boston Private Wealth names Anderson as COO, Saccocia CIO; 01/05/2018 – Boston Private Presenting at Conference May 22; 09/04/2018 – Boston Private Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Boston Private Financial Holdings , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPFH)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $326.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56,418 shares to 123,723 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,441 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Holds The Keys To Valuable Real Estate – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Does KeyCorp Really Deserve To Be So Unpopular? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere: Why Sales Growth Is Key – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oppenheimer expects key update from Delphi Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $147,440 activity. 6,963 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares with value of $127,910 were sold by Highsmith Carlton L. MOONEY BETH E bought $182,600 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability accumulated 1.77M shares. Laffer invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Schwab Charles Investment holds 0.05% or 3.99M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.15% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 214,113 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Green Square Ltd Co owns 34,138 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has 2,417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 37,584 shares. Afam Cap holds 115,089 shares. Synovus Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 1.06 million are held by Systematic Financial L P. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 8,775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 59,949 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 163,670 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $23,828 activity. 20,000 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares with value of $253,029 were bought by DeChellis Anthony. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Waters Stephen M sold $37,830. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider Simons Paul M bought $119,901.

More notable recent Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Private Opens New Downtown Los Angeles Office – Business Wire” on November 06, 2017, also Zacks.com with their article: “This is Why Boston Private Financial (BPFH) is a Great Dividend Stock – Zacks.com” published on October 12, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Boston wealth manager strikes out on its own, defying trend – Boston Business Journal” on April 26, 2018. More interesting news about Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Citizens to open its first branch in Seaport area – Boston Business Journal” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Private Hires New Senior Wealth Advisor in Beverly Hills, California – Business Wire” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $39.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 101,373 shares to 142,881 shares, valued at $714,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).