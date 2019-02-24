Key Energy Services Inc. (KEG) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services Inc. 520.72M 0.07 88.05M -4.36 0.00 Schlumberger Limited 32.81B 1.87 2.14B -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Key Energy Services Inc. and Schlumberger Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Key Energy Services Inc. and Schlumberger Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services Inc. -16.91% -89.9% -17.8% Schlumberger Limited 6.52% -1.8% -0.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Key Energy Services Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Schlumberger Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Key Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Schlumberger Limited.

Dividends

Meanwhile, Schlumberger Limited’s annual dividend is $2 per share and it also boasts of a 4.47% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Key Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Key Energy Services Inc. and Schlumberger Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Schlumberger Limited 0 4 4 2.50

Key Energy Services Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, and a 446.45% upside potential. Competitively Schlumberger Limited has a consensus target price of $62.43, with potential upside of 40.73%. The data provided earlier shows that Key Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than Schlumberger Limited, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Key Energy Services Inc. and Schlumberger Limited are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 80.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Key Energy Services Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.08% are Schlumberger Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Key Energy Services Inc. -31.05% -57.77% -69.61% -73.85% -59.76% -65.9% Schlumberger Limited -6.94% -19.78% -30.03% -39.93% -32.38% -37.72%

For the past year Key Energy Services Inc. was more bearish than Schlumberger Limited.

Summary

Schlumberger Limited beats Key Energy Services Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor. It operates through U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International segments. The U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services, such as recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools, as well as well testing services; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, foam air units, and frac stack equipment used to support hydraulic fracturing operations and the associated flowback of frac fluids, proppants, oil, and natural gas. The International segment develops hardware and software related to oilfield service equipment controls, data acquisition, and digital information flow. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.