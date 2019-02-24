Keybank National Association Cut Republic Svcs (RSG) Holding; PRISM TECHNOLOGIES GROUP (PRZM) Shorts Down By 29.03%

Keybank National Association decreased Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) stake by 0.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Keybank National Association sold 5,930 shares as Republic Svcs Inc (RSG)’s stock declined 1.25%. The Keybank National Association holds 897,584 shares with $65.22 million value, down from 903,514 last quarter. Republic Svcs Inc now has $24.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 1.03M shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc

PRISM TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:PRZM) had a decrease of 29.03% in short interest. PRZM’s SI was 2,200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 29.03% from 3,100 shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 1 days are for PRISM TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:PRZM)’s short sellers to cover PRZM’s short positions. It closed at $0.1098 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. The company has market cap of $1.11 million. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015.

Keybank National Association increased Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 20,397 shares to 219,682 valued at $29.78M in 2018Q3. It also upped Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) stake by 43,519 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Fortive Corp was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Republic Services had 5 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78 target in Monday, September 10 report. The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26. UBS downgraded the shares of RSG in report on Thursday, January 10 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wallace Management accumulated 148,707 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 8,158 shares. Patten Inc holds 4,950 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma owns 28,745 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce reported 5.92 million shares. 7,700 are owned by Quantres Asset Mngmt. Credit Agricole S A invested in 175,272 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 6,000 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 90,171 were accumulated by Washington Tru Bankshares. Westport Asset has invested 0.89% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 501,277 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 0% or 3,150 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 19,845 shares. Nuwave Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 59 shares.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 selling transactions for $472,695 activity. Kirk Jennifer M also bought $108,525 worth of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares. GOEBEL BRIAN A sold $213,810 worth of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Thursday, January 3.