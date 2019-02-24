KeyCorp (KEY) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and SB Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp 6.18B 2.91 1.79B 1.56 10.26 SB Financial Group Inc. 49.35M 2.48 10.66M 1.35 12.95

Table 1 highlights KeyCorp and SB Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SB Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than KeyCorp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. KeyCorp has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 28.96% 10.9% 1.1% SB Financial Group Inc. 21.60% 11.4% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

KeyCorp is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, SB Financial Group Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that KeyCorp pay is $0.56 per share with a dividend yield of 3.19%. SB Financial Group Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.32 per share while its annual dividend yield is 1.72%.

Analyst Ratings

KeyCorp and SB Financial Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 1 3 3 2.43 SB Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KeyCorp has a 9.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both KeyCorp and SB Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 49% respectively. 0.3% are KeyCorp’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are SB Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KeyCorp -12.76% -14.44% -23.48% -22.18% -18.95% -20.67% SB Financial Group Inc. -2.72% -1.79% -13.11% -7.4% 3.12% -5.19%

For the past year KeyCorp was more bearish than SB Financial Group Inc.

Summary

KeyCorp beats SB Financial Group Inc. on 11 of the 15 factors.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. In addition, KeyCorp provides personal, securities lending, and custody services; access to mutual funds; treasury, investment and international banking, and investment management services; public retirement plans, and foundations and endowments plans; and financial services consisting of community development financing, securities underwriting, and brokerage, as well as merchant services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,217 retail banking branches and 1,593 automated teller machines, as well as a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company provides item processing and related services to community banks; and wealth management services, as well as sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 banking centers located in Ohio; 1 banking center located in Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 6 loan production offices in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.