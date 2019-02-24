Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Price Declined While Ancora Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.94 Million; E&G Advisors LP Has Increased Its Cigna (CI) Stake by $478,400; Valuation Rose

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 71.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $193.77. About 1.73M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Cigna to Draw Antitrust Scrutiny Amid Wave of Health-Care Deals; 03/05/2018 – Cigna CEO: There’s a lot of noise around regulatory concern of Express Scripts deal; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP – SALE INCLUDED A 20-YEAR STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR CIGNA TO PROVIDE INSURANCE SOLUTIONS FOR ANZ BANK CUSTOMERS; 07/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna close to buying Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 – CIGNA IS NEARING A DEAL TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CNBC CITING DOW JONES; 08/03/2018 – Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in Deal Worth $67B, Including Debt; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES CIGNA’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE AFTER; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in $52 Billion Health Care Deal

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 102,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $330,000, down from 118,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 7.62M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $147,440 activity. $92,750 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares were bought by KIMBLE DONALD R. MOONEY BETH E also bought $182,600 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere: Why Sales Growth Is Key – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Does KeyCorp Really Deserve To Be So Unpopular? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Facebook Vs. Twitter Vs. Snapchat: How Do Key Statistics Compare? (NASDAQ:FB)(NYSE:TWTR)(NYSE:SNAP) – Benzinga” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer expects key update from Delphi Technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIGNA Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Smart-Beta ETFs to Replace Your Actively Managed Funds – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for FireEye, DXC Technology, Cigna, Ryder System, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, and Martin Marietta Materials â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Dan Loeb Buys Cigna and Sells Alibaba, Microsoft, Netflix – GuruFocus.com” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ReWalk up 34% premarket on Cigna pivot on exoskeleton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. $42,379 worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) was sold by ZOLLARS WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. Sadler Jason D had sold 21,189 shares worth $4.51M.