Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|19.68M
|-1.05
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|238.40M
|8.13
|86.27M
|3.65
|20.53
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|36.19%
|20.5%
|19.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.7 while its Quick Ratio is 23.7. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $80, while its potential downside is -19.71%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 47.5% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-9.94%
|16.22%
|45.19%
|0%
|0%
|50.59%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-5.23%
|-11.4%
|-17.43%
|-37.76%
|56.9%
|27.81%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.