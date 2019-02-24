Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 19.68M -1.05 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 238.40M 8.13 86.27M 3.65 20.53

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.19% 20.5% 19.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 32.9 while its Current Ratio is 32.9. Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.7 while its Quick Ratio is 23.7. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $80, while its potential downside is -19.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -9.94% 16.22% 45.19% 0% 0% 50.59% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.23% -11.4% -17.43% -37.76% 56.9% 27.81%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kezar Life Sciences Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.