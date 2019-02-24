Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) Downgraded By Scotiabank; Alico (ALCO)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Alico Inc (ALCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.58, from 2.78 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 18 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 15 sold and reduced positions in Alico Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 6.13 million shares, up from 6.10 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Alico Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 17 New Position: 1.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to a Hold rating in a analysts report shared with investors and clients on 22 February.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $7.29 billion. The firm owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. It has a 35.29 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $227.47 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. It has a 137.92 P/E ratio. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

734 Agriculture Llc holds 100% of its portfolio in Alico, Inc. for 3.71 million shares. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. owns 347,992 shares or 9.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has 1.72% invested in the company for 174,979 shares. The New York-based Towerview Llc has invested 1.36% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 366,664 shares.