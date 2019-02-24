Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1.00M 22.12 5.20M -0.98 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 60.88M -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kitov Pharma Ltd and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kitov Pharma Ltd and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd -520.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.98% and 85%. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.69% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd -4.96% -16.06% -41.62% -59.51% -45.37% -49.56% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 5.85% 6.06% -19.48% -24.46% 0% -35.38%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.