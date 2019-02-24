Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lowered Metlife (MET) Holding; MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS (MRNS) Has 1.8 Sentiment

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 9.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 38,637 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock declined 13.12%. The Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc holds 364,996 shares with $17.05M value, down from 403,633 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $42.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 4.88 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART SEES ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (MRNS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.30, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 45 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 25 sold and decreased their stock positions in MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 22.33 million shares, up from 20.78 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 26.

Among 4 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MetLife had 4 analyst reports since October 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Monday, October 8 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 16 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Narwhal invested in 0.31% or 30,050 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership owns 864,523 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 15,376 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.19% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 17,326 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 176 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.14% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Edgestream Prtn Lp has 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Oppenheimer Company, a New York-based fund reported 116,839 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 502 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 926,834 shares. Live Your Vision Limited has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 172 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 37,460 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 5.91M shares or 0.07% of the stock.

More important recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife -1.9% as Q4 revenue disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Fortune 100 company buys heart of Bellevue mall overhaul – Nashville Business Journal”, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Announces First Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividend Actions – Business Wire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind MetLife, Northern Dynasty Minerals, Sparton, HCP, Lindblad Expeditions, and Destination XL Group â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased Cbs Corp Cl B (NYSE:CBS) stake by 15,900 shares to 461,575 valued at $26.52M in 2018Q3. It also upped Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) stake by 90,877 shares and now owns 769,773 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Three Bays Capital Lp holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. 683 Capital Management Llc owns 1.10 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. has 0.7% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The California-based Partner Fund Management L.P. has invested 0.26% in the stock. Perceptive Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 907,732 shares.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 45.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 17.91% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 1.63M shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) has declined 39.35% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $224.81 million. The firm is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus.