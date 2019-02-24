Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Comparison side by side

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 38.35M -1.07 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 1.74M 278.09 75.56M -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kodiak Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. -4,342.53% 58.6% -89.9%

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 221.43% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.5. Competitively ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 65.02%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kodiak Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.6% and 41.4%. About 11.6% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -8.65% -4.2% 0% 0% 0% -16.83% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. -8.06% 24.7% 14.07% -29.52% -29.03% -25.6%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.