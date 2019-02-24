Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

We are contrasting Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 55.10M -1.67 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 26.73M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kura Oncology Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -44.8% -39.5% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -211% -99.4%

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.8 and a Quick Ratio of 14.8. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.3% and 28.1% respectively. Insiders held 10.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 23.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. 8.82% 14.31% -26.88% -19.18% -2.33% -9.67% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -9.4% -24.82% -49.76% -83.74% -86.36% -86.66%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.