Kynikos Associates LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) as Share Price Declined; Thompson Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by $619,600 as Market Value Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 22.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 30,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 168,161 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.41 million, up from 137,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 10.76 million shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video); 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate Bridget Ryan Berman From Starboard’s Slate; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Waddington Had 2017 Net Sales of $907M; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Value LP Has 3.8% Stake in Newell; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL PLANS TO DIVEST UNITS REPRESENTING ABOUT 35% SALES

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 22.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 6,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $217.11. About 313,603 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 15.39% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HII); 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $69,875 activity.

Kynikos Associates Lp, which manages about $4.02B and $190.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 44,459 shares to 107,959 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold HII shares while 141 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 3.75% less from 36.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.03% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). The New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.04% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 107 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca). Boston Prns invested 0.14% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Raymond James And Associate holds 42,989 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0% or 1,524 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 16,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 0.07% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,772 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 9,725 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 787 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 1,600 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 13,020 are held by James Investment.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $560.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:HCA) by 4,600 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,002 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

