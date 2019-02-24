KZCash (KZC) plunges -4.59% on February 23-24

KZCash (KZC) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.0016375515 or -4.59% trading at $0.0340526735. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, KZCash (KZC) eyes $0.03745794085 target on the road to $0.0956177736464733. KZC last traded at BitBay exchange. It had high of $0.039805098 and low of $0.0340526735 for February 23-24. The open was $0.035690225.

KZCash (KZC) is down -16.19% in the last 30 days from $0.04063 per coin. Its down -51.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.06949 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago KZC traded at $0.1842. maximum coins available are 18.00M. KZC uses X11 algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 24/10/2018.

KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm.

