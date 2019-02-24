Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (LSBK) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 20.02M 4.54 4.00M 0.63 24.18 Kearny Financial Corp. 156.36M 7.80 35.01M 0.31 39.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp. Kearny Financial Corp. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. 19.98% 4.6% 0.7% Kearny Financial Corp. 22.39% 2.3% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s 0.01 beta indicates that its volatility is 99.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.42 per share which is subject to 2.68% dividend yield. Meanhile, Kearny Financial Corp.’s yearly dividend is $0.16 per share and 1.18% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. and Kearny Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 14.3% and 66.8% respectively. 1% are Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Kearny Financial Corp. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. -1.25% -2.33% -12.13% -8.3% -3.27% -11.62% Kearny Financial Corp. -7.55% -7.62% -8.09% -13.54% -15.46% -14.29%

For the past year Lake Shore Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kearny Financial Corp.

Summary

Kearny Financial Corp. beats Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of April 27, 2017, the company had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loans comprising one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, it sells insurance products to its customers and the general public through a third party networking arrangement. As of August 16, 2017, the company operated 42 branches located in northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. Kearny Financial Corp. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.