Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT) Has Lifted by $102.00 Million; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Cut Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake by $560,505; Stock Declined

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 53.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 2.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.74 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $299.31 million, up from 5.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 8.15M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 6,944 shares to 20,527 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 85,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 926,048 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 351,000 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 2,823 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 902 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 59,673 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 25,186 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.26% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 93,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 72,230 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 12,645 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ipg Investment Lc holds 18,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Ohio-based Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada reported 2,405 shares stake.