Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

We will be comparing the differences between Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantheus Holdings Inc. 338.34M 2.72 124.35M 1.00 16.89 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 8.24M 7.29 33.65M -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantheus Holdings Inc. 36.75% 316.8% 31% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -408.37% -616% -269.5%

Risk and Volatility

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lantheus Holdings Inc. and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.10% for Lantheus Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares and 10.4% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares. 2.5% are Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lantheus Holdings Inc. -10.29% 6.66% 7.13% 14.42% -18.55% -17.75% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -1.85% -37.65% -37.28% -42.7% -34.57% -44.5%

For the past year Lantheus Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.