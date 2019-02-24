Lazard Ltd (LAZ) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Comparison side by side

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard Ltd 2.83B 1.52 527.12M 5.98 5.87 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 122.30M 2.84 26.75M 3.23 11.42

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lazard Ltd and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lazard Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Lazard Ltd’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Lazard Ltd and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard Ltd 18.63% 30.6% 7% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 21.87% 15.2% 13%

Risk & Volatility

Lazard Ltd has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s 1.46 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lazard Ltd pays out $1.73 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 4.74%. Meanwhile, Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s annual dividend is $2.76 per share and it also boasts of a 7.09% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Lazard Ltd and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard Ltd 0 2 0 2.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lazard Ltd has a 34.25% upside potential and an average target price of $49.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lazard Ltd and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.9% and 68%. About 0.3% of Lazard Ltd’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lazard Ltd -12.59% -15.98% -24.07% -33.89% -28.81% -31.56% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -5.94% -11.83% -32.74% -38.35% -44.98% -44.28%

For the past year Lazard Ltd was less bearish than Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 16 factors Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.