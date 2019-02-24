LBRY Credits (LBC) plunges -1.62% on February 23-24

LBRY Credits (LBC) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000461700799999999 or -1.62% trading at $0.028121776. According to International Cryptocoin Experts, LBRY Credits (LBC) eyes $0.0309339536 target on the road to $0.0456684328166557. LBC last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.0288772864 and low of $0.0277440208 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0285834768.

LBRY Credits (LBC) is up 6.08% in the last 30 days from $0.02651 per coin. Its down -20.96% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.03558 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago LBC traded at $0.06668. LBRY Credits maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. LBC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 06/07/2016.

Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU.