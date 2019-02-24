Ledyard National Bank Raised Its Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stake by $355,320; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Boosted Holding by $414,000

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 857.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $464,000, up from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 24.73M shares traded or 55.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 8.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 3,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83M, up from 49,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 2.32 million shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks (SWKS) Trims Earnings & Revenue Guidance for Q1 – Nasdaq” on January 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in the Cards for Skyworks (SWKS) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI), BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) – Weak Eurozone Forecast Add To Concerns About Global Growth – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Skyworks: Undervalued Without 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $2.78 million activity. 2,652 shares were sold by GAMMEL PETER L, worth $181,529.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $878.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,892 shares to 2,590 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Kbw Bank Port Etf by 7,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,532 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks Lagging the Market – Investorplace.com” published on February 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Coca-Cola and PepsiCo See a Different Year Ahead – Motley Fool” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A TAP Tantrum – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Dogs of the Dow Start 2019 Slow – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $657.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 6,465 shares to 339,830 shares, valued at $25.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,540 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $20.97 million activity. CRESPO FRANCISCO sold $2.63M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 5. MANN JENNIFER K had sold 15,100 shares worth $761,040. SMITH BRIAN JOHN had sold 43,000 shares worth $2.06 million on Wednesday, October 31. LONG ROBERT EDWARD also sold $729,768 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 9,200 shares valued at $450,340 was made by DINKINS JAMES L on Tuesday, November 6. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by RIVERA ALFREDO on Monday, November 5.