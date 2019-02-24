LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) and Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) and Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 103.33M 5.62 21.20M 1.01 25.82 Precision Therapeutics Inc. 1.32M 9.34 9.51M -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 20.52% 18.1% 15.8% Precision Therapeutics Inc. -720.45% -266.2% -199.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.07 shows that LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Precision Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. Its rival Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Dividends

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. pays out $0.26 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.91%. No dividend is paid out for Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and Precision Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Precision Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of LeMaitre Vascular Inc. is $29, with potential downside of -2.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. and Precision Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 3.2%. About 17.2% of LeMaitre Vascular Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LeMaitre Vascular Inc. -6.67% -5.52% -24.75% -25.65% -19.31% -18.25% Precision Therapeutics Inc. -8.8% -20.34% -37.28% -46.27% -44.9% -31.38%

For the past year LeMaitre Vascular Inc. has stronger performance than Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular Inc. beats Precision Therapeutics Inc. on 12 of the 13 factors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature. In addition, the company provides radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patientÂ’s body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin; and remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg. Further, it offers valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries; vascular patches, which are used for precision endarterectomy vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through direct and indirect sales force. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.