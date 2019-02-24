Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 78.86M 7.40 132.67M -1.29 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation N/A 318.86 16.99M -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -168.23% 0% -36.2% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -425.3% -212.8%

Volatility & Risk

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.87. BioPharmX Corporation’s 140.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.9 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor BioPharmX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 371.87% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.6%. 0.31% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of BioPharmX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.73% -19.21% -34.22% -43.79% -27.78% -27.63% BioPharmX Corporation -18.88% -26.85% -19.23% -48.42% 16.46% 18.15%

For the past year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bullish trend.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.